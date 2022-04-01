ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

World Cup: Doug McIntyre discusses who will step up for USMNT as striker

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug McIntyre discusses who will step up as striker...

www.foxsports.com

thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to the USMNT’s World Cup draw

We all aged a bit but the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw has concluded. The 29 countries who know they’re in, plus the eight countries who still need to play to get in, at least know their group schedule at this November’s tournament in Qatar. The United States...
MLS
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?
SOCCER
Daryl Dike
Josh Sargent
Jesus
Doug Mcintyre
FOX Sports

Moreno, Guzan help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night. Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1).
MLS
WKRN News 2

USMNT draws Group B, will face England in 2022 World Cup

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The United States Men’s National team learned their group for the upcoming World Cup 2022, and it certainly isn’t considered to be the toughest draw. The USMNT joins Group B alongside England, Iran and the winner of Europe’s Path A playoff that contains Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland. Walker Zimmerman, who plays […]
#Usmnt
ESPN

USMNT's World Cup draw avoids doomsday scenario, but Americans face tough test at Qatar 2022

As World Cup draws go, the United States men's national team didn't get the toughest assignment for the 2022 World Cup, but it's also far from easy. The U.S. finds itself in Group B with England, Iran and the winner of the playoff in UEFA that involves Wales taking on the winner of the semifinal in that pod between Scotland and Ukraine. Could the draw have been worse for the U.S.? Definitely. The doomsday scenario was avoided, but one could argue that if Wales -- the highest-ranked of those playoff teams -- gets through, the U.S. has one of the tougher groups.
Qatar
FOX Sports

Chelsea-Madrid highlights the Champions League quarterfinals

The Champions League resumes this week with the first-leg matches in the quarterfinals, which are dominated by English and Spanish teams and include a couple of surprises among many of the usual heavyweights. A look at the four matches in the last eight:. TUESDAY:. BENFICA vs. LIVERPOOL. To many, Liverpool...
UEFA

