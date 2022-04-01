World Cup: Doug McIntyre discusses who will step up for USMNT as striker

We all aged a bit but the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw has concluded. The 29 countries who know they’re in, plus the eight countries who still need to play to get in, at least know their group schedule at this November’s tournament in Qatar. The United States...
The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night. Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1).
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team just got a stamp of approval from Alexi Lalas ... who tells TMZ Sports he's so pumped for the squad after it qualified for the World Cup this week, he's imploring Americans to take note. "This is definitely a team that is worth your...
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The United States Men’s National team learned their group for the upcoming World Cup 2022, and it certainly isn’t considered to be the toughest draw. The USMNT joins Group B alongside England, Iran and the winner of Europe’s Path A playoff that contains Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland. Walker Zimmerman, who plays […]
As World Cup draws go, the United States men's national team didn't get the toughest assignment for the 2022 World Cup, but it's also far from easy. The U.S. finds itself in Group B with England, Iran and the winner of the playoff in UEFA that involves Wales taking on the winner of the semifinal in that pod between Scotland and Ukraine. Could the draw have been worse for the U.S.? Definitely. The doomsday scenario was avoided, but one could argue that if Wales -- the highest-ranked of those playoff teams -- gets through, the U.S. has one of the tougher groups.
We're one month into the MLS season and we still have yet to see future United States goalkeeper Matt Turner lace up for the New England Revolution in a regular season. Turner has been sidelined with an injury to the ankle/foot which may have stemmed from a recent appearance for the men's national team.
The Champions League resumes this week with the first-leg matches in the quarterfinals, which are dominated by English and Spanish teams and include a couple of surprises among many of the usual heavyweights. A look at the four matches in the last eight:. TUESDAY:. BENFICA vs. LIVERPOOL. To many, Liverpool...
