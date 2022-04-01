2022 FIFA World Cup: Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu react to USMNT's group draw

England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran, the USA and then the winner of the European play-off between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament, 21 November, against Iran.England are among the favourites to...
