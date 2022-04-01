ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2022 FIFA World Cup: Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu react to USMNT's group draw

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaurice Edu and Alexi Lalas give their reaction to...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexi Lalas
Person
Maurice Edu
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Pulisic, Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo among players to watch

Friday’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us, and we now know 29 of the 32 teams that will head to Qatar in November. Following decisive playoff games in Africa and Europe earlier this week, we also know which of the biggest stars, barring injury, will headline the tournament when it kicks off this fall. Here are 11 players poised to either break out or cement their legacies on the global stage.
FIFA
Sportico

In Punching Its Ticket to the 2022 World Cup, USMNT Saves Fox’s Bacon

Click here to read the full article. In qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, the U.S. men’s national team ensured its return to the global stage for the first time since a devastating 2-1 Round of 16 loss to Belgium eight years ago in Brazil. Having officially punched its ticket to Qatar, the young squad also has made life an awful lot easier for Fox’s sales and marketing teams, as Wednesday night’s result ensured a big turnaround on the ratings front. When the USMNT failed to earn a bid to Russia four years...
NFL
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Is the Group of Death as daunting as it sounds?

It is one of the most evocative terms in international sports — and certainly the most gruesome. But the Group of Death, originally coined in 1970 as "grupo de la muerte" by a collection of Mexican journalists, isn’t always quite what it promises to be. On Friday, the...
FIFA
The Independent

England face USA in World Cup group stage at Qatar 2022

England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran, the USA and then the winner of the European play-off between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament, 21 November, against Iran.England are among the favourites to...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Usmnt#S Group
The Oregonian

World Cup draw: USMNT to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine

The United States will open its return to the World Cup against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland, then face England and Iran in high-profile rematches of games played during tournaments of the past quarter-century. The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn Friday to start against the...
NFL
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Sizing up USMNT's Group B chances vs. England, Iran

Less than two days after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in eight years, the United States men know which three first-round foes they’ll face in Qatar. At Friday’s draw in Doha, the Americans were placed into Group B alongside England and Iran. But they won’t know the identity of their third opponent until June, when Wales meet the winner of Scotland vs. Ukraine in the final European playoff.
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Historically young USMNT see bright future

The U.S. Men’s National Team are going to the World Cup. It doesn’t matter that they lost 2-0 at Costa Rica on Wednesday, a place the USMNT have never won a World Cup qualifier. This team did what it had to do and has officially clinched a spot in Qatar, avenging the disaster of missing out four years ago.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Gregg Berhalter, Weston McKennie assess USMNT’s 2022 World Cup draw

Like the rest of the world, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter learned during Friday’s 2022 World Cup draw that the USA will face England, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine this winter in Qatar. Speaking immediately following the draw in Doha, Qatar, Berhalter gave his initial reactions...
SOCCER
Footwear News

Adidas’ New Speedy World Cup Soccer Ball Goes on a Sustainable & Empowering ‘Journey’

Click here to read the full article. Adidas is bringing its sporting expertise to the FIFA World Cup yet again, this year for its 91st event in Qatar. Following the Cup’s postponement in 2021, the 2022 sporting event will find soccer teams from across the globe competing to win the prized tournament. Ahead of the Cup, Adidas has revealed its design for the event’s Match Ball — which happens to be its 14th successive for the FIFA World Cup. Named “Al Rihla,” the ball is intended to travel faster than previous models thanks to its CTR-core and a newly textured paneled polyurethane...
FIFA
Sportico

World Cup Draw Gives USMNT Hope

Click here to read the full article. The draw for FIFA’s 2022 Men’s World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar, and while the immediate chatter on Friday was about the individual games next November—mark your calendars for England vs. the U.S. the day after Thanksgiving—the sports business world is taking note of a different sort of matchup: the stark contrast between the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2026 version to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. “We’re going from the smallest footprint (for a World Cup) to the biggest by far,” FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer Colin...
NFL
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects ‘tricky’ World Cup ties despite favourable England draw

England manager Gareth Southgate’s luck of the draw appeared to strike again for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and...
FIFA
ESPN

USMNT underwhelms vs. Costa Rica, but all eyes on World Cup now qualification assured

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- A raucous, celebratory atmosphere inside the Costa Rica National Stadium dictated the mood. Los Ticos had just finished off a 2-0 win to remain undefeated all time against the United States men's national soccer team in San Jose. There were even fireworks, despite the fact the home side failed to claim an automatic place at Qatar 2022, setting up a playoff versus New Zealand instead.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy