NORFOLK, Neb. - There’s a special twist to a farm retirement auction next week on the Big Iron platform. Proceeds from one of the tractors offered will be donated to the Northeast Community College agriculture department. The equipment being auctioned belongs to Bob and Shelley Noonan. They retired from active farming last year after 41 years on their place near Cornlea where they have raised their three children as well as corn and soybeans and seed corn for Producers Hybrids.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 19 DAYS AGO