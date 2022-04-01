Los Angeles missing woman, 23, was last contacted on March 10

Los Angeles Apr 01, 2022

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who was last contacted weeks ago.

Cignet Yliana Miller was last contacted about 4 p.m. on March 10, but her whereabouts at the time are unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes, curly brown hair and four scars on her left wrist. She also “suffers from an unknown mental illness,” according to the LASD.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.