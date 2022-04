Markarsee Market reopened March 18 and is now named Barrel 99 Bar and Grill. The bar and grill is located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant offers food, drinks and live music. The store is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The new website for Barrel 99 is still under construction, but information can be found at www.barrel99.com. 972-449-5000.

