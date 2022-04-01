Council Rock Students’ ‘Hershey Kiss Committee’ Doesn’t Sugar Coat Its Legislative Agenda

A unique civics lesson has taught students at Newtown Middle School one important aspect of the legislative process: It takes time. They’re now high-schoolers, but they’re still championing a bill to name the Hershey Kiss as Pa.’s official state candy. The 6abc digital staff peeled back the foil on this story.

The effort has now reached the State Government Senate Committee, on whose agenda the item appeared yesterday. Should it advance, it is only one in several required steps to becoming official. But the students, now in high schools across Council Rock School District, celebrate each milestone as it comes.

Their associated website chronicles the journey thus far.

“Starting back in January of 2021, we met with each other before and after school to draft letters to legislators, research different aspects of the Kiss, and create a resolution,” read the site’s landing page. “We are proud and excited to share our journey through the legislative process.”

In April 2021, the group gained the Hershey Company’s approval for making the Kiss the state candy.

