Hershey, PA

Council Rock Students’ ‘Hershey Kiss Committee’ Doesn’t Sugar Coat Its Legislative Agenda

By Dan Weckerly
 13 hours ago
A unique civics lesson has taught students at Newtown Middle School one important aspect of the legislative process: It takes time. They’re now high-schoolers, but they’re still championing a bill to name the Hershey Kiss as Pa.’s official state candy. The 6abc digital staff peeled back the foil on this story.

The effort has now reached the State Government Senate Committee, on whose agenda the item appeared yesterday. Should it advance, it is only one in several required steps to becoming official. But the students, now in high schools across Council Rock School District, celebrate each milestone as it comes.

Their associated website chronicles the journey thus far.

“Starting back in January of 2021, we met with each other before and after school to draft letters to legislators, research different aspects of the Kiss, and create a resolution,” read the site’s landing page. “We are proud and excited to share our journey through the legislative process.”

In April 2021, the group gained the Hershey Company’s approval for making the Kiss the state candy.

More on the recognition sought for the Hershey’s Kiss is at 6abc.

Related
Warren Times Observer

Bill to name Hershey Kiss official state candy introduced

Two pieces of legislation have been introduced seeking to make the Hershey Kiss the state’s official candy. In December, Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, R-Dauphin, introduced House Bill 2150. Then, on Valentine’s Day, Sen. Maria Collett, D-Bucks/Montgomery, introduced Senate Bill 2150. Collett’s legislation started as a classroom project by Mr. Loughran’s class at Newtown Middle School in Bucks County. Students conceived the idea, met with Hershey’s executives, lobbied legislators and drafted the language in the legislation.
FOX 43

Students at Milton Hershey School build tiny homes for camping resort

HERSHEY, Pa. — Construction students at a local school recently put their skills to the test while building tiny homes for Hershey Camping Resort visitors. "It's not really that hard, you just figure it out," Makayla Anderson, a junior at Milton Hershey School said. "If you don't know what to do, just ask. Someone's going to help you out, and assist you, and push you, and make sure you're okay."
