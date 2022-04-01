ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders offseason program schedule announced

By Levi Damien
 11 hours ago
It seems like the NFL season just ended. It practically did, considering it was just over six weeks since the Super Bowl. And yet things are going to start heating up again very soon. For the Raiders in particular, they will report for their first offseason workouts in ten days.

Their offseason schedule was released today. Here is what it looks like:

First day – April 11

Voluntary minicamp – April 25-27

OTA practices – May 23-24, 26, June 1-3, 13-14

Mandatory minicamp – June 7-9

Sometime between the close of the draft on April 30 and the start of OTA’s the team will also hold a rookie minicamp. Those dates will not be announced until after the draft.

Phase one starts on April 11 and last two weeks. That time will be used for meetings, strength and conditioning, and injury rehab for those who need it.

Phase two begins with the voluntary veteran minicamp session April 25-27 and lasts three weeks. No offense vs defense is allowed during this time.

Phase three begins with voluntary OTA’s of which there are up to ten practices. This phase may include up to full 11-on-11 offense vs defense team sessions. Tucked between the second and third week of OTA’s is the three-day mandatory minicamp. The entire offseason program concludes on June 14 to begin what is usually a six-week break before training camp.

