Twenty-five Oklahoma youths have been recognized as recipients of the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Cooperative Statewide Scholarship. AFR’s annual state scholarships are available to qualified students in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Students are eligible to apply for the AFR Incoming Freshman State Scholarship during their senior year of high school. Students may then apply for the AFR Continuing Education State Scholarship throughout their undergraduate career. Both previous and first-time applications are eligible for the AFR Continuing Education Scholarship.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO