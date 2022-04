WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Saturday, April 2nd, the City of Southport Fire Department is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Model T firetruck. Everyone is invited to come and join in on the celebration, the department plans to kick-off the day at the opening ceremony which will start at 10am at Waterfront Park, where the Southport Historical Society will fire “Thor” on the Ft. Johnston Garrison lawn.

