The Alabama gymnastics team had quite an adventure getting to Seattle where they will compete Thursday in the NCAA Regional Gymnastics Competition. The team took a bus to the Atlanta airport to avoid having a layover enroute to Seattle. However, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Denver. Reports from CBS Denver claim the flight ran into an issue with the cabin pressure which "caused the oxygen masks to drop." It is unknown what caused the issue. The incident happened late Monday night.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO