PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A group in Pender County is aiming to restore the name a school once had many years ago. James Hansley is an alumnus of Annandale School. Hansley along with other alumni, former teachers at the school, and members of the Brown Town, Topsail, Woodside, and Edgecomb communities are advocating for a change. They want Pender County Schools to restore the original name of Topsail Elementary School, which is Annandale School.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO