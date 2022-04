At the Happy Dahlia Farm, the bees are happy, too. What do you do when visiting wine country but you don’t want to start drinking at 9 a.m.? You visit flower farms. Visiting wineries is obviously a key attraction on a trip to wine country, but even the most enthusiastic imbiber or oenophile can only drink so much in a day. And not everyone in your party may be interested in wine. Plus, winetasting is not really a morning activity. You need some other options. In Sonoma County, home of more than 425 vineyards (more than any other county in California), one alternative is visiting a flower farm.

SONOMA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO