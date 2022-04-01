ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

With future of Kohl’s in question, Menomonee Falls watches closely

By Ryan Burk
spectrumnews1.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— The future of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, now the country’s largest department store chain, remains uncertain after the company’s current board advised shareholders to reject an activist investor’s bid to try and take over. It comes as the company continues to weigh various offers to sell the...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 2

