ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Runner Angela Tortorice Preparing For 1000th Marathon

CNN
CNN
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhlDU_0ex1nsY700

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Angela Tortorice makes the grueling 26.2-mile marathon look like a stroll in the park. When the Dallas accountant isn’t crunching numbers, she’s collecting medals. She’s preparing to run in her 1000th marathon Saturday in Irving.

“It’s going to be a huge relief!” she shares with a laugh. “And I’m just super excited because a lot of friends and family are going to be there and I really would not have gotten this far without the support of all my friends, family and my company.”

Tortorice says she wasn’t a runner. Until she was… and like most seemingly impossible tasks, her journey to ultra-marathon runner began with a single step. And then another…

“Just walking like a quarter of a mile, jogging a quarter, walking a quarter, jogging a quarter until I worked up to running a full mile,” recalls Tortorice.

She ran her first marathon in San Antonio 25 years ago. She says it was an emotional moment but one that she did not think she’d ever experience again.

“Definitely not. That day. I thought ‘oh, there is no way I will go through this again!’ ”

But Tortorice was soon hooked on the peace and the community found while pounding the pavement… unable to stay away from that starting line.

“An ultra, soon after that, and then started running multiple marathons in a year and slowly worked up from about 10 to 20 to 30 to 50 and then 129 in one year, and that’s when I got my Guinness World Record for most marathons in a calendar year, for a female.”

Tortorice has logged marathon runs all around the world, and in all 50 states FIVE times. But there’s more than medals at the finish line: after her husband, John, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Tortorice has been chasing a cure.

“As team captain through my company TXU Energy and our bike team, they’ve raised 1.2 million. I’ve personally raised over $165,000 for the cause. So, we’re just working to find a cure.”

She says researchers are making progress and that brings hope for the long road ahead.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CNN
CNN

962K+

Followers

142K+

Posts

762M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WFAA

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show ends run on CMT after 16 seasons

FRISCO, Texas — The next time you see the latest journey of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it'll be on a new platform. The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday night that the hit show "Making the Team" is ending its run on CMT after 16 seasons. According to the team, the show is the network's longest-running series.
NFL
UPI News

Texas woman preparing to run her 1,000th marathon

April 1 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who has run 999 marathons said she expects to hit 1,000 this weekend, and become the first U.S. woman to do so. Angela Tortorice of Dallas said she never expected to become a serial marathon runner when she ran her very first race.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

One Mexican Restaurant is a Hot Spot for Celebrities in Fort Worth, Texas

There aren't many people especially in the state of Texas that don't love Mexican food. Any place that kicks off your experience with chips and salsa on the table is obviously off to a great start. But there is one place in Fort Worth that has been serving up delicious Tex-Mex since 1935 and it's so well known that often times you will see big time celebrities stopping by to grab a bite to eat. Joe T. Garcia's has been filling plates and satisfying appetites for years which is why it's not shocking to see big time athletes, musicians, and celebrities there.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

BMX freestyle event comes to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Dodson Action Sports Complex is a park where you can try out your BMX moves. Those moves can be seen in this weekend’s BMX event that begins Friday. “It’s USA BMX Freestyle event. They go around state to state. They’re the biggest organization in...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Irving, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marathon, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

After 16 seasons, CMT is breaking up with "America's Sweethearts." The network revealed on March 31 that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is not being renewed. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders organization says, however, that it will "look forward to continuing the exclusive journey on a new platform." No other details on a potential "new platform" have been announced.
NFL
Denton Record-Chronicle

The 2021-2022 Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Team

Williams, who is headed to LSU, led Braswell to the Class 6A Region I title game, the deepest run in program history. Williams, the daughter of Braswell coach Lisa Williams, was named all-state after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds. Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell. 5-7, senior, point guard. The Grambling pledge...
DENTON, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners fall 7-1 to No. 8 Texas in 1st game of trio at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Oklahoma (15-9, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Texas (20-8, 2-2) 7-1 on Friday evening in the first contest of a three game series in Arlington. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett started on the mound for the Sooners. The left-hander struck out six through 5.2 innings of work, surrendering five runs — one unearned — on eight hits and one walk. He threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
CBS19

East Texas Professional Credit Union POTW: Diego Enriquez

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos have played in two playoff games and both have played in overtime games. They have been successful in both and came away with key wins. Last night the Lobos took on Red Oak and star senior, Diego Enriquez scored the winning goal in overtime. He also assisted on the first goal scored and they went on to win 2-1.
LONGVIEW, TX
KXII.com

Whitesboro’s Brannan signs with A&M-Texarkana

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Whitesboro High School for Skyler Brannan. She is headed to Texas A&M-Texarkana to run cross country. Brannan has been a great runner for a highly successful Whitesboro cross country program. She is excited to continue her running career at the college level.
WHITESBORO, TX
KFOX 14

Aoy Elementary School gets virtual visit from Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Aoy Elementary School in El Paso got a special virtual visit from a Dallas Cowboys player on Thursday. Cowboys' center Tyler Biadasz spoke and answered questions from students over zoom. Adrian Flores, a physical education teacher at Aoy Elementary said...
NFL
Eater

The ‘Top Chef: Houston’ Barbecue Challenge Puts the Heat on Austin Chef Jo Chan

During the fifth episode of Top Chef: Houston with a whole barbecue theme, Austin chef Jo Chan took a risk that doesn’t pay off. Chan had a rough go on last week’s episode where the competing chefs were asked to pair up for the elimination challenge, which required each team to create two dishes that look identical but had completely different flavor profiles. During deliberations, Chan and her partner, Houston chef Evelyn Garcia, landed at the bottom but were both safe in the end.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#The Long Road#Jogging
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys take to road, hope to continue momentum through conference

For the first time this baseball season, the Cowboys are hitting the road for more than a game. McNeese State will look to put last weekend’s Southland Conference-opening series behind when it travels to Thibodaux to play three games at first-place Nicholls State starting tonight. The Cowboys (13-12, 1-2...
THIBODAUX, LA
CNN

CNN

962K+
Followers
142K+
Post
762M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy