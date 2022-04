One of the positions that look to be very deep in the 2022 NFL Draft is wide receiver. There are anywhere from five-seven players at the position that could be selected in the first round of the draft as teams are on the lookout for pass catchers that can make their offense more dynamic. One of the players who are hoping to have their name called in the first round is Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks, who is receiving interest from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans.

