Mental Health

Is It Grief or Anxiety? It Could Be Both

By Nancy Lovering
Psych Centra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrieving and anxiety may go hand in hand for some people, particularly during early stages of grief or from unresolved emotions. Grief is a reaction to loss. It’s individual and intimate and may look different from person to person. Anxiety is connected to thoughts of fear, and it’s...

psychcentral.com

WTOP

How to overcome social anxiety

If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is separation anxiety disorder in adults?

Separation anxiety is when someone is afraid of being apart from or losing a person or other attachment figure. While many people associate the condition with children, adults can experience the separation anxiety as well. A person may develop extreme anxiety due to the separation, or anticipated separation, from a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Anticipatory Grief#Disenfranchised Grief
Psych Centra

What Is Situational Anxiety?

Feeling anxious in certain situations is natural, and it could also relate to situational anxiety. Experiencing anxiety from time to time doesn’t necessarily mean you live with an anxiety disorder. Anxiety is a natural reaction to a perceived threat. This threat can be real or not, but what matters...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Psych Centra

How Deep Is Your Love? 40 Intimate Questions to Ask Your Partner

How well do you know your partner? Asking them certain questions can help you connect on a deeper level. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your partner?. Intimate conversations can help build trust and compassion in relationships, deepening your connection. Why asking questions (and answering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about substance-induced mood disorder

Substance-induced mood disorders, or mental disorders, are persistent mental health conditions impacting mood that stem from the physiological effects of substances, certain medications, heavy metals, or toxins. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which is the manual that helps mental health practitioners diagnose and evaluate...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Medications Cause Depression?

Medications can help you overcome challenging medical conditions but can also cause unintended side effects — such as symptoms of depression. Many medical conditions can involve the processes in your body. Sometimes, treating one condition may mean increasing your chances of experiencing another condition — such as depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About ADHD and Executive Dysfunction

Executive dysfunction, which often occurs with ADHD, may cause issues with memory, focus, and time management. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a very common neurodevelopmental condition involving differences in the brain that affect behavior and cognition. The estimated lifetime prevalence for ADHD in U.S. adults is. 8.1%. , so...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Can Antipsychotics Cause or Worsen Depression?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/antipsychotics-depression/. After a diagnosis of clinical depression or another mental health condition, it’s common for healthcare providers to prescribe antipsychotics and other medications. Of course, it is expected that these drugs will help relieve the symptoms of any mood disorders. But what if the opposite happens instead? Although most people understand that all pharmaceuticals have their side effects, most well-known side effects are physical in nature. As a result, many people spend little time considering how medications could affect them mentally. However, it is crucial to be aware of whether your psychiatric medication could worsen your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals pandemic-specific depression and anxiety among individuals with multiple sclerosis

Kessler Foundation researchers published results of a survey of the emotional outcomes of individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparison of data collected during the pandemic with pre-pandemic data for the study sample suggests the occurrence of pandemic-specific depression and anxiety. Their article, "Surviving a global pandemic: The experience of depression, anxiety, and loneliness among individuals with multiple sclerosis," was published online in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders on January 14, 2022. The authors are Lauren Strober, Ph.D., Erica Weber, Ph.D., Anthony Lequerica, Ph.D., and Nancy Chiaravalloti, Ph.D., of Kessler Foundation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios

"Prolonged grief" becomes a diagnosis

Psychiatry's most influential diagnostic manual has a new disorder in its latest edition: prolonged grief. Why it matters: The diagnoses could open up new ways of treating mental distress associated with grief and have that care paid for by insurers, the New York Times reports. The addition of prolonged grief...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study links early life adversity, microglia dysfunction, to aberrant adult stress responses, mental illness

The poor function of microglia, the brain's immune cells in individuals exposed to early life adversity (ELA) promotes aberrant responses to stress in adulthood that may be linked to mental illness, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine. During brain development, microglia prune unnecessary synapses resulting in the formation of refined, functional circuits. Disruption of that process leaves too many synapses, changing the behavioral and hormonal responses to further stresses later in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS

