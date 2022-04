While we can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to give us a good laugh, the Black-ish actress is just as reliable when it comes to fashion inspiration too. This past week, Ross was one of the many celebs who jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week, and while she was there, Ross wore quite a lot of high fashion. In a new Instagram post, the 49-year-old star shared a selection of ensembles from her trip, along with a few outfits from other recent vacations.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 DAYS AGO