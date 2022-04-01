ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT legislators set to decide on the acceptable amount of mold in marijuana

By Connecticut Public Radio
 11 hours ago
Legislators are dealing with an issue that they might not have imagined just a few years ago: The acceptable amount of mold in marijuana. But for some patients who use medical marijuana, the question isn’t a novelty but a serious matter of health. At the end of last...

