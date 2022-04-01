Woman arrested in connection to August crash that killed 2, police say

A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday morning in connection to an August traffic collision in South Wrigley that killed two people , police announced Friday.

Priscilla Guardado, 44, was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after detectives said she was driving under the influence when she crashed into a 2015 Toyota Camry, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release. Her bail was set at $330,000, police said.

At around 1:40 a.m. Aug. 21, officers patrolling the commercial area of Willard Street and Pacific Avenue responded to a traffic collision involving Guardado, who police say was driving a Black 2017 Honda Civic, and the occupants of the Camry. When police arrived at the site of the crash, they located two heavily-damaged vehicles that required the “Jaws of Life” to remove four injured people from the wreck. Among the injured were Long Beach resident Catrina Carillo-Ruiz, 19, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures by the Long Beach Fire Department, and Frances Rodriguez, who was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. They were both in the Camry, police said.

Guardado and a 30-year-old Gardena man, who was the passenger in her car, were taken in critical but stable condition to a local hospital.

At the time of the deadly wreck, police believed that speed was a factor in the collision, but an additional investigation by detectives revealed that Guardado was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol that August night, leading to her arrest around 7 a.m. at her Los Angeles home, authorities said. In December, detectives presented the case against Guardado to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which issued a warrant for her arrest.

Following Guardado’s arrest Monday, she was charged in Long Beach court where she pleaded not guilty to two counts each for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing bodily injury, court records show.

Guardado was released from jail Thursday morning after posting bail, inmate records show. She is due back in court Wednesday morning for a pre-hearing conference.

The post Woman arrested in connection to August crash that killed 2, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .