After six years of contract brewing, Pono Brewing is finally getting its own production facility and pub. The founders announced today they would be opening the Pono Brewing Lab at 1728 NE 40th Ave., the former home of Columbia River Brewing. That business closed in 2019 after nine years of operations due to unspecified issues with the landlord. Before that, the building was Laurelwood’s original location.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO