The least Shallowater can do is investigate one family's complaints. A recent news story on Everything Lubbock highlighted one family's efforts to have the women's softball field maintained. They claim the field has holes and is substandard. They also claim that their daughter, who hoped to be a college prospect, has been injured several times due to poor field maintenance. Instead of investigating, Shallowater ISD released a statement that's the equivalent of saying "nuh-uh."

SHALLOWATER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO