The rivalry between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils began in January 1920 and has consisted of 257 contests, with UNC owning a 142-115 advantage. However, the ACC adversaries surprisingly never have had the opportunity to square off in the NCAA Tournament. That meeting finally takes place Saturday as the Tar Heels and Blue Devils collide in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. North Carolina (28-9) advanced by ending Saint Peter's magical run with a dominant 69-49 victory in the Elite Eight, while Duke (32-6) kept coach Mike Krzyzewski's bid for a national championship alive in his final season with a 78-69 triumph over Arkansas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO