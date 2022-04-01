ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Storm damage clean up in Central Heights

WAFF
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"So, for now, a large and heartfelt thank you is coming through your TV, from me...

KCEN TV NBC 6

Storm damage in Jarrell, Texas

Strong storms swept through Central Texas Monday afternoon and brought damaging winds, including a tornado confirmed in Round Rock.
JARRELL, TX
WAFF

Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of Alabama was placed under a Wind Advisory Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At one point the National Weather Service in Birmingham tracked winds at more than 50 miles per hour at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport. Strong winds blew down trees across Alabama including along I-59N in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Pack of pigs on the loose in Morgan County

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding in Hartselle Sunday caused a pack of pigs to get loose and cross roadways causing vehicle crashes. According to a Facebook post from Morgan County 911, the pigs were seen near the area of Highway 36 and Springdale Dr. The post asks that if you...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Man wakes up to tornado, finds home destroyed besides bedroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — John Plitsas’ home was destroyed by Thursday morning’s severe weather, and he almost slept through it. “I was asleep,” Plitsas said. “I heard a bunch of noise. I went to get up. I open the door to my bedroom. No house left. Gone.” But his bedroom was left untouched by […]
ENVIRONMENT

