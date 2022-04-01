Talkback 16: Severe weather, crime, and COVID

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible. After driving tornadoes through parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, as well as the South on Friday, a potent storm...
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In anticipation of Wednesday’s severe weather, several southwest Georgia schools will be closed. Atkinson County Schools will be released early at 11 a.m. Baconton County Schools (Faculty and staff should report at 11 a.m.) Baker County Schools. Calhoun County Schools. Coffee County Schools will be...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow. Wednesday will be an interesting day. Before the storms arrive, Gusty Winds as high as 45-50 mph will be possible. The severe storms...
Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
Eastern US is bracing for an incoming potent storm system that was responsible for over 200 incidents of multi-hazard severe weather conditions in the Central US from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31. The recent weather forecasts show the said system is moving to the Eastern Seaboard, bringing...
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Tri-State area into Thursday night and also a wind advisory for much of the area.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.
A wind advisory, for winds 15 mph to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph,...
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
Through early next week, millions of Americans will find themselves under the risk for severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. The regions most at risk will be the southern Plains, Southeast and Gulf Coast states which will experience two rounds of severe storms in the coming days.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states on Friday, as portions of Florida and Alabama reported widespread damage from severe storms. The storm system, created by a cold front colliding with a moist and warm airmass, is expected to move up the East Coast, reaching northern New England by Sunday, according to the NWS.
This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
The same potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central United States through Wednesday night set its focus its energy on a dozen states in the East on Thursday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of Thursday's severe thunderstorms include the potential for a few tornadoes to develop.
Comments / 0