Pennsylvania State

Talkback 16: Severe weather, crime, and COVID

WNEP-TV 16
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have some responses to a call...

www.wnep.com

KATC News

Threat of severe weather Tuesday

Fair skies early tonight, but clouds will be building into the area as the night wears on. Temperatures cool in the mid-50s by morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout our Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Severe weather outbreak set to slam the South

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WALB 10

Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In anticipation of Wednesday’s severe weather, several southwest Georgia schools will be closed. Atkinson County Schools will be released early at 11 a.m. Baconton County Schools (Faculty and staff should report at 11 a.m.) Baker County Schools. Calhoun County Schools. Coffee County Schools will be...
ALBANY, GA
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

75 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut

The same potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central United States through Wednesday night set its focus its energy on a dozen states in the East on Thursday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of Thursday's severe thunderstorms include the potential for a few tornadoes to develop.
CONNECTICUT STATE

