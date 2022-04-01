ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, MA

Old Westfield Road closed in Granville on Friday

By Waleed Azad
 14 hours ago

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is warning residents of a road closure near the highway department.

According to a social media post by the Granville Police Department, Old Westfield Road is closed due to a telephone pole that was hit and is currently leaning. Police are asking people traveling to avoid the road.

MAP: Old Westfield Road, Granville

No information has been given on when the road will be reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

