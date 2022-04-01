Old Westfield Road closed in Granville on Friday

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is warning residents of a road closure near the highway department.

According to a social media post by the Granville Police Department, Old Westfield Road is closed due to a telephone pole that was hit and is currently leaning. Police are asking people traveling to avoid the road.

No information has been given on when the road will be reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.