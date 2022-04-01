Old Westfield Road closed in Granville on Friday
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is warning residents of a road closure near the highway department.
According to a social media post by the Granville Police Department, Old Westfield Road is closed due to a telephone pole that was hit and is currently leaning. Police are asking people traveling to avoid the road.
MAP: Old Westfield Road, Granville
