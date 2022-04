(Atlantic) Atlantic High School Speech and Debate Coach and Spanish Teacher Tricia Nicewanger has been recognized by the House of Representatives as the Iowan of the Week. Nicewanger has worked for the Atlantic Community School District for eight years. Twenty-eight of her Speech Students received Division I ratings at the District contest. Superintendent Steve Barber says, “Representative Cindy Axne nominated her and I think they passed it on the floor. She was recognized for the great work she’s done with our Individual and Group Speech. Not only Tricia Nicewanger, but Miranda Baggett works with that group too. We’ve grown that activity greatly over the last few years and Tricia has had a lot do do with that.”

