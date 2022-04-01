Puckerbrush Road to close for one week on April 6

(Orient, IA) – Orient-Macksburg school remains closed more than a week after a hailstorm hit the town of Orient. It was part of the E-F-4 tornado that ripped through Winterset, killing six people there. W-H-O Television reports the hailstorm associated with the tornado dropped baseball-sized hail on the school, causing damage to the roof, water system, windows, and school vehicles. Orient-Macksburg high school students spent the first part of last week attending class at nearby Nodaway Valley before leaving Thursday for spring break. They’re set to return from break this Thursday when roof repairs are expected to be finished.
