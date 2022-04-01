Puckerbrush Road to close for one week on April 6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 27-April 2. US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. Hamby Road also remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Bear Creek Road.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO