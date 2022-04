Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board could soon be asked to consider another change in school start times. The school district made changes to school start times last fall in an effort to better accommodate the sleep needs of older students. The opening bell at the elementary schools was moved to around 9:30 AM and the end of the school day was pushed out to around 4 PM. At the middle and high school levels, classes begin at 8:20 AM and the closing bell is at 3 PM.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO