Bowlus, MN

Diane Reis of Bowlus Wins Dream Getaway #60

By Pete Hanson
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Diane Reis of Bowlus -- the winner of Dream Getaway #60! We called Diane this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Diane to decide where she wants to go. Win a...

Make Dream Getaway #60 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to three lucky Central Minnesotans this spring. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
St. Cloud, MN
