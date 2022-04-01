Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of West Coast flights as pilots picket

Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport check the status of flights, including a few that were canceled, on displays inside a gate terminal on Friday. AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of flights along the West Coast were canceled Friday by Alaska Airlines, the same day that off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations with the airline that have lasted nearly three years.

More than 100 Alaska Airlines ALK flights were canceled by the airline, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland, Oregon, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com. Pilots held a rally and picket line in all those cities, according...