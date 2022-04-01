ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy Prepping To Play George Clinton

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Murphy will play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. Right now, Murphy's team is working out the...

SFGate

George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year. Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
Eddie Murphy
George Clinton
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams Will Never Give Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing: 'She Stole Wendy’s Job!'

Sherri Shepherd is trying to squash any drama with Wendy Williams by announcing that she would love to have Wendy on her new show as a guest when she begins production of her own talk show later this year, however, sources close to Williams tell Radar that will never happen, in fact, the only place Sherri will ever be in the presence of Wendy ever again is in court.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Advises Kanye Against DL Hughley Beef: "We From An Ass-Whoopin' Era"

It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CinemaBlend

As Bel-Air’s Carlton Receives Hate From Fans, The Series’ Co-Showrunner Is Sharing Thoughts On The Matter

Since making its in February, Bel-Air has been a topic of conversation for a variety of reasons, as critics have been mostly mixed on the modern "reimagining" of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. What's arguably been the biggest subject, though, is the dramatic transformation of Carlton Banks. After seeing his antics on the reboot, fans have been going in on the character, leading actor Olly Sholotan to respond to the online hate with an honest social media post. As the formerly-beloved dork continues to receive online hate, the series’ co-showrunner has shared his thoughts on the matter.
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
