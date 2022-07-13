ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb Couples Who Had Their Marriages Annulled: Meghan King and Cuffe Owens, More

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago

Post-wedding blues. Sometimes relationships don't work out — just ask any celebrity couple who has had their marriage annulled.

"He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me. It was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another," Meghan King said during a March 2022 appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live about her brief relationship with Cuffe Owens . "I just really want some help [with my kids] and I want[ed] a partnership."

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum married Owens in October 2021 , just one month after they met on a dating app. However, after two months of marriage they called it quits in December of that year. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote at the time in a statement shared via her Instagram Story. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

While the reality TV personality hasn't gone into detail about what went wrong with her marriage , others have been open about what caused them to pull the plug on their relationships.

"I panicked," Kenny Chesney confessed during an April 2010 TV appearance about his brief marriage to Renee Zellweger . "Oh my God, but it's tough. It really is tough. And she's a sweet soul, no doubt about it, but I just wasn't ready ."

The country star secretly tied the knot with the Oscar winner in May 2005 at Chesney's cliffside estate in St. John after just four months of dating. By September of that year, however, Zellweger filed for an annulment, citing "fraud."

Though the Bridget Jones' Diary star released a statement at the time stating that the term was "simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny’s character," many began to speculate about Chesney's sexuality in the wake of their split. "It made me sad that somehow people were using that as a way to be cruel and calling someone gay as a pejorative, which has fateful consequences," Zellweger told The Advocate in September 2016. "Of course, there’s the bigger-picture problem of why anyone had to make up a story at all."

She continued: "I’m an old-fashioned gal who doesn’t feel it’s appropriate to hang out your laundry on the lawn. I feel you devalue yourself as a human being when you share very personal things with a bajillion strangers who are making fun of you. ... But sometimes it is difficult to just let something be what it is, especially when it’s unnecessary ugliness. Once you’ve said your piece, shouldn’t that be enough?"

Keep scrolling to learn about more celebrity couples who annulled their marriages:

