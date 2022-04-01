Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham declares for 2022 NBA draft

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham on Friday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Branham, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists in 32 games. He was one of five freshmen in the country to have multiple 30-point games, and one of two from a Power Five school.

The 6-foot-5 guard proved a strong offensive weapon throughout the season, one that can score from all three levels. He wasn’t on the radar much entering the season but quickly shot up draft boards after a strong showing in conference play and is now a potential lottery pick.

Branham will have the opportunity to participate in private workouts with teams by testing the pre-draft process. He also figures to be a strong candidate to earn an invitation to the draft combine or NBA G League Elite Camp in May.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen is June 1.

