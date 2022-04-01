ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnHu7_0ex12Cct00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham on Friday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Branham, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists in 32 games. He was one of five freshmen in the country to have multiple 30-point games, and one of two from a Power Five school.

The 6-foot-5 guard proved a strong offensive weapon throughout the season, one that can score from all three levels. He wasn’t on the radar much entering the season but quickly shot up draft boards after a strong showing in conference play and is now a potential lottery pick.

Branham will have the opportunity to participate in private workouts with teams by testing the pre-draft process. He also figures to be a strong candidate to earn an invitation to the draft combine or NBA G League Elite Camp in May.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen is June 1.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTKR

Norfolk State's Bryant declares for NBA Draft; will maintain college eligibility

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr. hopes his talents can take him to the NBA this year, but he may not be done as a Norfolk State basketball player just yet. Bryant declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday night, making the announcement on social media, but added that he will maintain his college eligibility as a graduate student.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis declares for 2022 NBA draft

Johnny Davis announced Thursday on ESPN’s “NBA Today” that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. Davis, who was a consensus first-team All-American, averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 games. He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year after leading the Badgers to the conference regular-season title.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Nba Draft#Espn#Malakibranham#Nba G League Elite Camp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Hubert Davis said before Final Four showdown with Duke

The UNC basketball program is preparing for their biggest game of the season as they are set to meet Duke in the Final Four with a trip to Monday’s national championship game. The two teams split the season series one game a piece with Duke winning by 20 in February while the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But Saturday’s rubber match will be the biggest on yet and it’s on the biggest stage. It’s the latest chapter in this hated rivalry that spans decades and features multiple championships, Final Fours and ACC titles. Before the two teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Trevion Williams, Jalen Williams, others entering 2022 draft

Purdue forward/center Trevion Williams will forgo his final year of college eligibility and sign with an agent, the school announced today in a press release. After testing the draft waters a year ago, Williams will go pro this time around. The No. 45 prospect on ESPN’s big board, Williams came...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Johnathan Hankins re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

NFL free agency is still going strong and despite the fury of new faces in new places cooling off, we are still seeing some familiar names cashing in. You know we love monitoring former Ohio State Buckeyes and the most recent former Ohio State star to receive some more of that sweet, sweet NFL cash is defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts free agent RB Marlon Mack to sign with Texans

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, first reported by Sarah Barshop of ESPN. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines entrenched in the backfield, it was no surprise that Mack hit free agency. After proving he could come back from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2020, Mack held a reserve role in the Colts backfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy