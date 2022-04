It became even more obvious over the weekend that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh continues to have a high degree of loyalty and affection for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, given that Harbaugh carved out an opportunity during the Wolverines spring game to give Kaepernick a chance to conduct an in-person throwing session for NFL scouts. Harbaugh’s gesture has sparked questions regarding whether the Vikings’ decision not to hire Harbaugh was influenced in any way by the possibility that Harbaugh would have tried to bring Kaepernick to Minnesota.

