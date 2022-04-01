ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Boyhood Blasts Off: Richard Linklater Talks Apollo 10½

By Pat Mullen
thatshelf.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“There aren’t many animated movies that are period films,” says Apollo 10½ director Richard Linklater. “I really wanted it to have this cinematic period vibe, like the film stock of the time or the look of images from that era.”. The director transports audiences back...

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: NASA Sends a Kid to the Moon in Richard Linklater’s Bittersweet Animated Delight

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” introduces itself as a fantastical adventure about a Houston fourth-grader who’s plucked out of school for a confidential NASA mission in the spring of 1969 (those wacky scientists accidentally built the lunar module too small for an adult), but Richard Linklater’s first animated feature since “A Scanner Darkly” isn’t really a story about a kid who secretly paved the way for Neil Armstrong, or even a story about a kid who had any special interest in the stars above. In fact, this semi-autobiographical sketch isn’t really a story at all so much as a sweetly effervescent string of Kodachrome memories from the filmmaker’s own childhood — the childhood of someone who was born in a place without any sense of yesterday, and came of age at a time that was obsessed with tomorrow.
HOUSTON, TX
Collider

7 Great Chance Encounter Romance Movies You Should Watch

The concept of an “all in one night” romantic fling between two strangers has been a popular premise since the earliest days of cinema. Jean Renoir’s 1936 classic Partie de campagne was among the first films to adopt this story, and it's been replicated and repeated countless times in the years since. These “brief encounter” romance films haven’t grown out of style; there’s something both beautiful and heartbreaking about a passionate relationship that begins and often ends in a short amount of time.
MOVIES
LocalNewsMatters.org

Pass the Remote: Must-see movies at Sonoma International Film Festival, plus Richard Linklater’s new animation

The Sonoma International Film Festival turns 25 this week, and my, oh my, how the organizers are pulling out all the stops to celebrate that milestone. Festivities kick off Wednesday with a bang, a special screening of the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum screwball comedy adventure “The Lost City” at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. Directors Aaron and Adam Nee are slated to attend the well-reviewed film, opening Friday in area theaters.
SONOMA, CA
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

William Hurt, Oscar Winner, Has Died at 71

William Hurt, Oscar-winning star of Broadcast News and Kiss of the Spider Woman, has died at 71. His son, Will, announced his father’s death on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son wrote. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” In May 2018, Hurt shared that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Richard Linklater
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo 10#Apollo 11#Boyhood
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Fox News

Francis Ford Coppola thought ‘Godfather’ was going to be ‘a special failure,’ receives Walk of Fame star

Francis Ford Coppola is opening up about the legacy of his beloved "Godfather" film trilogy. The "movie brats" troupe member — which includes the likes of "Star Wars" collaborators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese and John Milius, respectively — received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. He told Variety ahead of the induction that he wasn’t overly excited about what "The Godfather" would ultimately become at the time he made the film.
MOVIES
Polygon

Men is a mysterious new horror movie from the director of Ex Machina

Alex Garland is back with a new horror movie called Men. The movie’s new trailer was released on Wednesday, and while it gives us a few more clues about the movie than the previous teaser, it still leads to many more question than answers. And we’ll probably have to wait until Men is released in theaters on May 20 to find out exactly what’s going on.
MOVIES
EW.com

Robert Duvall reflects on The Godfather mooning contest, working with Marlon Brando

The story goes that Robert Duvall made James Caan an offer he couldn't refuse. Driving home from a pre-production cast and crew dinner on The Godfather, Duvall dared Caan to stick his butt out the car window and moon Marlon Brando, sitting in the car across the way. Caan did it and inadvertently kicked off a mooning contest on the set of the classic gangster epic, now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Brando, a consummate prankster, won the contest in the end.
MOVIES
CBS Austin

SXSW Red carpet recap! Trevor Scott chats with Richard Linklater about "Apollo 10 1/2"

Writer-director Richard Linklater premiered his latest film at SXSW over the weekend. "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood" was inspired by a formative moment in Linklater's childhood living near NASA in Houston at the height of the space race in 1969. This animated epic is a blend a mix of fantasy, nostalgia, and pure imagination. Trevor Scott was on the red carpet to chat with Linklater about his latest work and Austin actor Glen Powell.
AUSTIN, TX
thedigitalfix.com

James Caan walked out of The Godfather after cut scene

There’s just no disputing it; The Godfather is an absolutely brilliant movie. You could even go as far as to say it is cinematic perfection. The Francis Ford Coppola drama movie is widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time, and you would be hard pressed to find anything you could change about the 1972 movie. That is, unless you’re James Caan, one of the actors in the Italian crime film.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ron Howard, Brian Grazer Team For Documentary On Jim Henson, With Full Participation Of Muppet Creator’s Family

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are teaming up with Disney Original Documentary for what is promised as the “definitive portrait” of Jim Henson, the legendary creator of the Muppets. The nonfiction project from Howard and Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries is being produced “with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family,” according to a release, “and will present a fascinating and intimate look at Jim’s illustrious career creating treasured characters and revolutionizing television and film. With never-before-seen personal archives, the film will give audiences an exciting first-person view into the life...
MOVIES

