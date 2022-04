We’re just days away from the Oscars. After a really long awards season, some categories have seen a really clear frontrunner emerge, while others still have a few nominees with a respectable chance of winning. That’s typically the story most years at the 2022 Academy Awards. All the precursor shows collectively work together to forecast what’s ahead. A small number of really strong candidates dominate everything in certain categories, and in the rest, it’s a bunch of noise that may or may not seem to point more in one direction than the others.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO