ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Small schools ride a lasting wave from March Madness upsets

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residuals from upsets in the NCAA Tournament last years for small schools. Recognition...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Emmert claims progress in women’s NCAAs, not close on pay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women’s NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared Wednesday that he was happy with the institution’s progress. He said, however, there has been only “preliminary discussions” about distributing tournament revenues to women’s programs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: Final Four betting trends and more

After all the bracket busting — props to St. Peter's — in the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament, we still ended up with a Final Four filled with traditional powerhouses. Including this tournament, the remaining schools have a whooping 61 Final Fours and 17 National Championships...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WEKU

Odds are your NCAA bracket has already been busted, but that's half the fun

Did your NCAA March Madness bracket get busted this year? If so, take solace: You're not alone. It's nearly impossible to fill out a perfect bracket. Last year an estimated 36 million people filled out March Madness brackets, according to the American Gaming Association. And every year millions watch those brackets go up in smoke in the first round by some unpredictable upset.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

March Madness Daily: The Women’s Final Four by the Numbers

Click here to read the full article. UConn’s double-overtime Elite Eight win over No. 1 seed NC State on Monday night averaged upwards of 2 million viewers on ESPN—good for the largest audience for a non-Final Four women’s NCAA Tournament game in 16 years. The 2006 Elite Eight clash (which also featured the Huskies, though on the other side of the scoreboard after falling to Duke by just two points in overtime) averaged 2.24 million viewers. Geno Auriemma’s crew has been a consistent draw throughout the tournament, with its narrow second-round victory over Central Florida averaging 1.1 million viewers, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Southern Conference#Loyola Chicago#Ap#The Ncaa Tournament
Sportico

March Madness Daily: A Duke Title May Mean a $500K Game Ball

Click here to read the full article. Five championships and 1,202 wins—so far. Mike Krzyzewski is leaving behind an impressive coaching legacy after 42 years at Duke. He’s also potentially leaving behind valuable memorabilia as his final games play out. If Duke manages to advance past archrival North Carolina in Saturday’s semifinal and knock off Kansas or Villanova in Monday’s title game, it would not only be a storybook ending for the winningest coach in college basketball history, it would impart tremendous value on items connected to the game—if they go to market. The game-used basketball for the final could be worth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Shaheen Holloway news

The worst-kept secret during the Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ NCAA Tournament run is finally out. Head coach Shaheen Holloway is leaving to take over the head coaching job at his alma mater, Seton Hall. The hiring might be the biggest no-brainer in the history of college basketball no-brainers. Holloway...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: A bookmaker's take on the Final Four and March Madness

As the sand runs out of the hourglass in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, so does most of the action from professional sports bettors in Las Vegas. These "wise guys" view the first few rounds as their best opportunities to capitalize on mispriced lines and inefficient totals. After all, it’s easier to beat the house when there are 32 games and 64 teams. The more games on the board, the more difficult it is for the house to get them all right.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy