Small schools ride a lasting wave from March Madness upsets

UConn's double-overtime Elite Eight win over No. 1 seed NC State on Monday night averaged upwards of 2 million viewers on ESPN—good for the largest audience for a non-Final Four women's NCAA Tournament game in 16 years. The 2006 Elite Eight clash (which also featured the Huskies, though on the other side of the scoreboard after falling to Duke by just two points in overtime) averaged 2.24 million viewers. Geno Auriemma's crew has been a consistent draw throughout the tournament, with its narrow second-round victory over Central Florida averaging 1.1 million viewers
