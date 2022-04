A very strange story got some traction on social media regarding New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. According to the report, Rangers general manager Chris Drury will not allow Lafreniere to speak French in interviews, or take part in any French interviews. Luc Gelinas of RDS revealed that reporter Jean-Francois Chaumont sat for an interview with the Rangers forward, and was shocked when the organizations PR told the two that in order to keep their conversation going, it had to be in English.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO