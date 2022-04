NEW YORK -- The Yankees appealed the release of an investigative letter MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent to the organization in 2017. In a 15-page document written by team president Randy Levine, the Yankees argued against the decision from a three-judge panel in March from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals upholding a ruling that the letter should go public, turning down an appeal made by the Yankees in 2020.

