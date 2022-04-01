ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whistleblowers can't sue private equity firm behind Medicare drug test billing

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
 11 hours ago
(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing private equity firm HIG Capital and a pain management and surgery company it owned, Surgery Partners Inc, of running a scheme to bill Medicare for unnecessary urine drug tests.

An 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals panel found Friday that the lawsuit, filed in 2017 in Tampa, Florida, federal court, was barred by an earlier whistleblower lawsuit against Surgery Partners, even though that lawsuit, which resulted in a $41 million payout by Surgery Partners and its executives, did not name HIG.

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of private equity firms' investments in healthcare.

Jeffrey Bushofsky of Ropes & Gray, a lawyer for HIG, declined to comment. Alan Wachs of Smith Gambrell & Russell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, could not immediately be reached.

HIG bought Surgery Partners in 2009. In 2011, HIG and Surgery Partners formed a diagnostic company called Logan Labs, according to court filings.

The whistleblowers - Surgery Partners doctor Sheldon Cho, and Dawn Baker, a recruiter who placed physicians with the company - said that Surgery Partners, under HIG's direction, pressured doctors to refer patients for unnecessarily detailed urine drug testing from Logan Labs. They said the tests resulted in millions of dollars of fraudulent billing to Medicare and state Medicaid programs.

In 2020, the federal government settled with Surgery Partners for $41 million but declined to intervene against HIG. Cho and Baker subsequently amended their complaint to focus on HIG.

Later that year, U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington dismissed the case without prejudice on the grounds that a 2016 whistleblower case against Surgery Partners had brought the same claims, triggering the False Claims Act's "first to file" bar against duplicate lawsuits.

On appeal, Cho and Baker argued that their case was not the same as the earlier one because it focused on HIG's conduct, which they called "a unique breed of healthcare fraud, designed and directed by outside capital."

The 11th Circuit, however, found that the factual allegations in the case had the "same material elements" as the earlier one. Circuit Judge Charles Wilson wrote the opinion, joined by Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa and U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez of the Southern District of Florida, sitting by designation.

HIG in October agreed to pay $20 million to settle whistleblower fraud claims involving South Bay Community Services, a mental health clinic operator it owned.

The case is Cho et al v. HIG Capital LLC et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-14109.

For plaintiffs: Alan Wachs of Smith Gambrell & Russell

For HIG: Jeffrey Bushofsky of Ropes & Gray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

TheStreet

Pfizer, Moderna Win FDA Approval of Fourth Covid Shot

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares jumped higher Tuesday, while Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares dipped slightly, after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized the use of a fourth shot of Covid developed by the drugmakers. The FDA said adults over the age of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Limits Use of GSK & Vir’s COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab for COVID-19. The amendment relates specifically to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. Sotrovimab is the companies’ monoclonal antibody therapy. The FDA limited the use of the therapy at the 500mg dose...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

FDA extends the shelf life of J&J's COVID-19 shot by 3 months

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extension this month to the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, shifting it to nine months from six months. Ease of storage is one of the vaccine’s main selling points. It retains its potency when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, while the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna must be kept in ultracold refrigeration. (A statement on Johnson & Johnson’s website noted that the vaccine could be stored frozen for 24 months.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

SEC crashes the SPAC party with proposed new rules

(Reuters) - The SEC has proposed sweeping reforms of special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, which acquire private companies to take public. We talk with Ann Lipton of Tulane University and Anna Pinedo of Mayer Brown about the legal challenges the financial vehicle could face. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug

March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and partner Innovent Biologics Inc's (1801.HK) lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China, Lilly said on Thursday. The decision comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator in February...
CANCER
Reuters

Reuters

