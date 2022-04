I know I said my last newsletter would be my last for this legislative session, but I didn’t expect Governor Little to veto Senate Bill 1381. This bill would ban forced vaccinations by employers. However, I shouldn’t be surprised that he vetoed it. He stated he vetoed it because he has always believed in limited government. This is the same man who shutdown businesses, limited gatherings, and closed church doors with the force of government. Limited government? “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” – Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride. Translation: Governor Little doesn't want to interfere with corporate fascism. He gladly pretends to be a conservative Republican in order to veto a bill to protect the rights of Idahoans.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO