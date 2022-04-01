Letter to the Editor: Don’t ‘Tear Out’ Dams — Breach Them

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO