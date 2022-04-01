Agenda Free Friday // J-Stews Wrestlemania Prop Bets // The Final Word – 4/1/2022 (Hour 4)

The WWE’s road to WrestleMania 38 hit a very large speed bump early on, and it was reportedly thanks in part to Shane McMahon, who'd allegedly taken the blame for a poorly handled Men’s Royal Rumble event. After much discussion and murmuring behind the scenes, McMahon reportedly lost the job that he’d only just returned for. And following that whole still mostly alleged situation, the latest rumor within this saga is even wilder, somehow, as it's reported that Vince McMahon's son is returning to the brand for WrestleMania 38 but is that actually happening?

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO