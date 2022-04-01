Skier rescued from second-highest peak in Teton Range

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche killed one man near the Buffalo Pass area on Saturday. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says two men snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area and then skied through the backcountry. The second man, described as a local, had cell phone service and called 911, officials tell CBS4. The victim has since been identified as Drew Hyde. (credit: Shannon Lukens) “He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” said Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar. That man performed CPR for about an hour until emergency responders arrived. Crews from the sheriff’s office, Routt County Search and Rescue, and the Colorado National Guard responded. (credit: Shannon Lukens) The survivor was pulled out of the area via helicopter late Saturday afternoon. Crews recovered the victim on Sunday afternoon. Rescuers on the ground did not reach the two men Saturday due to perceived potential of additional avalanche, according to Scherar. “It sounds like they are in a really bad spot,” he said. RELATED: Skiers Evade Washout In 1 Of 2 Summit County Avalanches

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO