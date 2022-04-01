ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skier rescued from second-highest peak in Teton Range

By Star-Tribune staff
KPVI Newschannel 6
 12 hours ago

Authorities rescued a backcountry skier Friday morning after he was stranded overnight on a peak inside Grand Teton National Park. Rescuers used a helicopter to pull the man from the East Prong of Mount Owen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Park Service. He was taken to the...

www.kpvi.com

Miami Herald

Climber found dead from 200-foot fall after rescuers search for 2 days on Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Backcountry Skier Killed In Routt County Avalanche; 1 Other Rescued Via Helicopter

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche killed one man near the Buffalo Pass area on Saturday. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says two men snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area and then skied through the backcountry. The second man, described as a local, had cell phone service and called 911, officials tell CBS4. The victim has since been identified as Drew Hyde. (credit: Shannon Lukens) “He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” said Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar. That man performed CPR for about an hour until emergency responders arrived. Crews from the sheriff’s office, Routt County Search and Rescue, and the Colorado National Guard responded. (credit: Shannon Lukens) The survivor was pulled out of the area via helicopter late Saturday afternoon. Crews recovered the victim on Sunday afternoon. Rescuers on the ground did not reach the two men Saturday due to perceived potential of additional avalanche, according to Scherar. “It sounds like they are in a really bad spot,” he said. RELATED: Skiers Evade Washout In 1 Of 2 Summit County Avalanches
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Search and Rescue finds lost skiers

Teton County Search and Rescue is reporting a successful mission Sunday afternoon when they were called to locate two Idaho skiers who had become disoriented while skiing south of Teton Pass. Just before 6:00 pm Sunday, Search and Rescue was alerted to the pair of missing skiers. The father and son had left at 8:00 am and were supposed to return by 2:00 pm.
TETON COUNTY, ID
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Ars Technica

A new picture of the hot water beneath Yellowstone’s geysers

The vast volcanic caldera at Yellowstone National Park is just the latest in a long string of volcanic sites, all of which seem to be linked to a hot blob of material that may go all the way down to the Earth's mantle. There's been a lot of effort put into tracing that hot material, given that some of the earlier eruptions from it have been utterly enormous.
SCIENCE
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS

