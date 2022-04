High school coaches work long hours for little money because of their dedication and love for sports. And their hard work and contributions are being acknowledged with the Coaches Appreciation Event on Saturday. The event is a dinner and awards ceremony, sponsored by Ocala's Celebrity's Soul Food & Catering Company, for all employed public school high school coaches in Marion County, plus coaches from Meadowbrook Academy, Ocala Christian, St. John Lutheran and Trinity Catholic. Each coach is allowed a guest. ...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO