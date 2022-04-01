Redditors Explain Why Daycare Providers Should Be Paid for Time Off

"Turning Red," the latest animated movie from Pixar, is dividing opinions among adults and parents. The film has pushed the boundaries of storytelling as it touches on various subjects including periods, sexuality, crushes and adolescent rebellion. With animation films being viewed as catering to children, some parents are concerned but therapists are lauding the movie for potentially starting conversations on such topics that are largely considered taboo. "Turning Red" shows the main character, 13-year-old Mei Lee, go through adolescence and it's a refreshing change to see menstruation handled with such sensitivity while normalizing it as well. Menstruation is rarely discussed at home, so therapists believe this movie could be a conversation starter on the topic for kids.

