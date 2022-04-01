ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Redditors Explain Why Daycare Providers Should Be Paid for Time Off

By Melissa Willets
Parents Magazine
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise your coffee mug if starting your child in daycare feels overwhelming. It's normal to have a lot of questions about what to expect, so it's a good thing Reddit is always there with answers. A new parent recently shared a concern about their daycare center in a thread and, in...

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Therapists shower praise on 'Turning Red' and explain why parents should take note

"Turning Red," the latest animated movie from Pixar, is dividing opinions among adults and parents. The film has pushed the boundaries of storytelling as it touches on various subjects including periods, sexuality, crushes and adolescent rebellion. With animation films being viewed as catering to children, some parents are concerned but therapists are lauding the movie for potentially starting conversations on such topics that are largely considered taboo. "Turning Red" shows the main character, 13-year-old Mei Lee, go through adolescence and it's a refreshing change to see menstruation handled with such sensitivity while normalizing it as well. Menstruation is rarely discussed at home, so therapists believe this movie could be a conversation starter on the topic for kids.
MOVIES
Parents Magazine

Redditors Share Why Their Toddlers Think They're the Worst Parent Ever

My 3-year-old son has mastered a look we call "mad brows." He knits his eyebrows together and glowers at you whenever he doesn't like what's going on (for the Ted Lasso fans, think Roy Kent). So, if I say "no" to him having a brownie for breakfast or watching YouTube videos of kids opening dinosaur toys for the eleventh hour in a row, I get "mad brows." It's his way of telling me I'm the worst parent ever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Time Off#Daycare Center#Pto
Daily Mail

Massive shake-up to paid parental leave allows parents to CHOOSE who will get time off with a combined 20 weeks for both mum and dad to use between them

A huge change has been announced to Australia's paid parental leave program with couples allowed to divide up 20 weeks of paid leave between them, as they choose. The Morrison Government is merging the existing Dad and Partner Pay scheme with its Parental Leave Pay program for mothers to create a single plan.
AUSTRALIA
Parents Magazine

How Sobriety Has Helped Me Become a Better Parent

Before I became a parent, I was a social drinker. I'd have a beer or a glass or two of wine with some friends on a Saturday night, and that was about it. My friends occasionally called me a lightweight and I didn't mind. Life was good and fun and, when I felt stressed, I was able to manage it with various tools that didn't include alcohol.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Education
Parents Magazine

32 Funny Easter Jokes for Kids

Looking to bring some laughs to Easter brunch? Check out these hilarious jokes about chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, jelly beans, and everything in between. What do you call someone who tells a great Easter joke? A funny bunny! After the egg hunt ends this year, keep the fun going by whipping out some hilarious (and slightly corny) Easter jokes for the whole family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

How To Help Your Kid Avoid Perfectionism

Rachel* remembers the moment she realized her oldest daughter was a perfectionist. Rose* was 3 and had fallen behind in an impromptu race with a friend. Instead of trying to catch up, she gave up, collapsed on the ground in tears, and wailed, "I don't want to lose!" Having struggled...
KIDS
Parents Magazine

What Is Gentle Parenting?

From authoritative and permissive to free-range and conscious, there are dozens of parenting methods out there—and more variations than one can count. But if you're looking to add a new approach to your arsenal, you may want to consider gentle parenting. The peaceful, positive style is very different from that of our parents, i.e. it is a far cry from the "old school."
LAFAYETTE, CO
Parents Magazine

My Dad's Diagnosis Highlighted the Importance of the Grandparent-Kid Connection

My dad passed away about a year ago. He had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal and incurable lung disease. Newly developed IPF medication was able to extend my dad's time from diagnosis to death for about three years, and he dealt with the whole ordeal with his textbook dry, Irish sense of humor. It meant he had ample time to say his goodbyes, get his affairs in order, and drop plenty of his wisdom bombs on us.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

TikToker Swears by This Unique Teething Relief Trick for Babies

Any parent who has dealt with a teething baby would try just about anything to make the pain—and the sleepless nights and whining—stop. Many desperate caregivers among us have turned to amber teething necklaces, although some experts warn about this remedy actually being more dangerous than helpful. Among the other hacks I've tried with my five kids to soothe throbbing gums are teething toys in the freezer and wine—for me, not the baby!
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

Is It Normal to Be Scared of Labor and Delivery?

Childbirth is life-changing, and it is perfectly normal to be a little scared of labor and delivery or to feel overwhelmed about the process. If you are nervous about giving birth, you aren’t alone. Studies suggest that at least 50% of women experience fear about labor and delivery at some point during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy