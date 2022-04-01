Free Spring Egg Hunts in April!
Seattle Parks and Recreation is very excited to welcome the community back to a regular tradition this year: the Spring Egg Hunt! Various community centers around Seattle will host this annual favorite event. Best of all, these events are FREE.
For each event, participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket (or flashlight for teen night events).
Egg hunts start promptly at the times listed, don’t be late!
Saturday, April 9
South Park Community Center
What: Flashlight Teen Hunt!
When: 8pm
Where: 8319 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
Ages: Teens
Friday, April 15
The Brig/Amphitheater at Magnuson Park
Crafts: 4:30pm
Egg Hunt: 5:30pm
Flashlight Teen Hunt: 7:30pm
Where: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Saturday, April 16
Green Lake Community Center
Ages 1-3: 10am
Ages 4-6: 10:30am
Ages 7-10: 11am
Where: 7201 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98115
Delridge Community Center
Ages 3-11
When: 10am sharp
Where: 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Loyal Heights Community Center
Ages 3-11
When: 10am sharp
Where: 2101 NW 77th St, Seattle, WA 98117
Van Asselt Community Center
Ages 3-11
When: 10am sharp
Where: 2802 S Myrtle St, Seattle WA 98108
Yesler Community Center
Ages 3-11
When: 10am sharp
Where: 917 E Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
