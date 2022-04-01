Free Spring Egg Hunts in April!

Seattle Parks and Recreation is very excited to welcome the community back to a regular tradition this year: the Spring Egg Hunt! Various community centers around Seattle will host this annual favorite event. Best of all, these events are FREE.

For each event, participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket (or flashlight for teen night events).

Egg hunts start promptly at the times listed, don’t be late!

Saturday, April 9

South Park Community Center

What: Flashlight Teen Hunt!

When: 8pm

Where: 8319 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Ages: Teens

Friday, April 15

The Brig/Amphitheater at Magnuson Park

Crafts: 4:30pm

Egg Hunt: 5:30pm

Flashlight Teen Hunt: 7:30pm

Where: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115

Saturday, April 16

Green Lake Community Center

Ages 1-3: 10am

Ages 4-6: 10:30am

Ages 7-10: 11am

Where: 7201 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98115

Delridge Community Center

Ages 3-11

When: 10am sharp

Where: 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Loyal Heights Community Center

Ages 3-11

When: 10am sharp

Where: 2101 NW 77th St, Seattle, WA 98117

Van Asselt Community Center

Ages 3-11

When: 10am sharp

Where: 2802 S Myrtle St, Seattle WA 98108

Yesler Community Center

Ages 3-11

When: 10am sharp

Where: 917 E Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122