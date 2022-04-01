ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Helping kids cope with violence

KSDK
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — As videos, images and discussions about violence play out in real time across TV, radio, the internet and social media, children are also watching and listening and need help making sense of it all. Like with any kind of trauma or grief, there are never...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Pillow Pals helping kids cope with loved one’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Losing a loved one no matter the age can be very hard. It’s especially difficult for kids who maybe don’t understand what’s happening. At St. Elizabeth Healthcare, they have a program called Pillow Pals through Hospice. Several volunteers make the keepsake pillows including 93-year-old Merilyn Reinhardt.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Coping
Phys.org

Abrupt transition from kindergarten to school is tough for kids

Since 2018, Norwegian schools and kindergartens have a statutory duty to co-operate on the transition from kindergarten to school and after-school care. Previously, the responsibility lay with kindergarten alone. Recent research indicates that schools still have some work to do to enable five and six year olds to make the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland Scene

Marginalized Domestic Violence Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of crisis. According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, victims from marginalized communities - women of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and hearing-impaired - were more likely to report difficulty in getting help, and to feel their concerns weren't taken seriously.
OHIO STATE
East Valley Tribune

Disabled dog helps couple cope with illness, disability

Champ looks a little different than other dogs but he still takes life one paw at a time. The 4-month-old Chihuahua Mix was born without his front paws but that doesn’t stop his “little chicken wings” from running, jumping and leaping like other dogs, said his owner, Pamela Andersen, 54, of Mesa.
MESA, AZ
psychologytoday.com

Coping with Anger: Does Venting Really Help?

Anger is generally a secondary emotion underneath which we protect more vulnerable feelings, such as sadness, hurt, fear, or jealousy. Anger has evolved to help us stay safe, and we become angry when we encounter perceived or imagined threat as well as actual physical threat. Venting anger is likely to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

‘Oh, These Are Little Kids’: Trucker Convoy Went to a School to Teach Freedom

A number of drivers from the trucker convoy protest made their way to a nearby private Christian school Thursday to show off their big rigs to the children. Several popular convoy livestreamers filmed themselves and young students at the Baptist school in Hagerstown, Maryland—where the ill-defined trucker protest has made their homebase for the last few weeks—climbing around their big rigs and blaring horns.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
MedicalXpress

COVID and racism cause nurses of color to face 'dual pandemic'

In a phenomenon that researchers are calling a "dual pandemic" because of the severity of the impact of coupled factors, a Rutgers School of Nursing research study has found that non-white nurses are suffering disproportionately from emotional distress, induced by a toxic stew of fears engendered by COVID-19 and reactions to workplace racism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Recyclothes event helps kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a record-breaking day for Locker 505 at its annual Recyclothes event. People lined up Saturday to donate their gently used clothing to the program. Locker 505 works to give kids in need clothing for the school year. Usually, they fill one bin with clothing but this year, they had so […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy