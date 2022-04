Junior Ben Schild opened his season with a no-hitter and 16 strikeouts to lead the defending Group IV champion Eagles to a win over the Eagles on opening day. Senior Joe Stanzione opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning and senior Evan Wood followed with a two-run single in the fifth to give Schild some additional breathing room. Junior Joe Bartos also checked in with a two-run single in Middletown South's five-run fifth.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO