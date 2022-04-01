Tampa International Airport sees number of delays, cancellations leading into weekend

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver International Airport officials are blaming supply chain issues for slowing down the process of adding more train cars — and replacing 10 old ones — that carry passengers to the terminals. Travelers waiting for a train at DIA (credit: CBS) Sixteen of the airport’s 31 train cars are almost 30 years old and have more than 1.4 million miles. “By replacing those 16 cars and adding 10 more, we can ensure our train system is in prime condition while increasing capacity today and again in the future when passenger numbers warrant,” said CEO Phil Washington. (file photo credit: CBS) Airport officials say the new trains cars were ordered in 2018 with expected delivery in May of 2022. “Unfortunately, global supply chain delays have pushed back the delivery of the first four new train cars to February 2023,” officials stated. The airport anticipates having all 26 new train cars by October 2023, with four new cars being delivered approximately every six weeks following the first delivery. In the meantime, officials warned the existing trains may run at warmer temperatures due to A/C units no longer performing at their peak, due to age.

