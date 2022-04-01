ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa International Airport sees number of delays, cancellations leading into weekend

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 15 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone planning on hopping on a flight to Tampa may experience some delays. Flights to Tampa International Airport are seeing some delays and cancellations stack up Friday evening, leading into the weekend. As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, FlightAware reports a total of 140 delays and...

TAMPA, FL
